Feb 2 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :

* Says opens new unit InKemia GC in United States dependent from IUCT Empren

* InKemia GC to operate in sustainable or green chemistry business

* Appoints Dr. Paul Anastas, who specializes in green chemistry, as chairman of the scientific council Source text: bit.ly/1SVRI9w

