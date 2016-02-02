BRIEF-Kolen receives China patent
* Says it received China patent on April 14, for photographic lens optical system
Feb 2 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :
* Says opens new unit InKemia GC in United States dependent from IUCT Empren
* InKemia GC to operate in sustainable or green chemistry business
* Appoints Dr. Paul Anastas, who specializes in green chemistry, as chairman of the scientific council Source text: bit.ly/1SVRI9w
* Says Q1 net profit up 32.6 percent y/y at 197.6 million yuan ($28.69 million)