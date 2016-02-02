Feb 2 Txcell SA :

* During 2015, company generated revenues of 920,000 euros ($1.00 million), including 38,000 euros for Q4 2015, coming exclusively from the Ovasave collaboration agreement with Ferring/Trizell which was terminated in December 2015 by TxCell

* Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 9.2 million euros as of Dec. 31, 2015, compared with 12.1 million euros as of Sept. 30, 2015