Feb 2 Produits Chimiques Auxiliaires Et De Synthese SA :

* FY net sales 179.1 million euros versus 166.4 million euros ($181.49 million) year ago

* Company expects an increase in sales, excluding acquisitions, over the whole of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)