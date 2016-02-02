UPDATE 1-Malaysian developer S P Setia to buy I&P Group for $800 mln
* Pair would make one of Malaysia's biggest real estate firms
Feb 2 Risanamento SpA :
* FY net loss 48.4 million euros versus profit 205.3 million euros a year ago
* FY production value 15.9 million euros versus 70.9 million euros a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pair would make one of Malaysia's biggest real estate firms
April 14 China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd