Feb 3 Gjensidige :
* Gjensidige q4 pretax profit nok 1,470.6 million (Reuters
poll nok 1.58 billion) vs NOK 1,159.0 mln in Q4 2014
* Gjensidige says the board is confident of delivering
solid earnings and dividend growth over time, and strong
underwriting profitability is expected to offset a more
challenging environment for achieving investment returns
* Gjensidige proposes 2015 dividend of nok 8.40 per share
(Reuters poll 7.80), of which NOK 2.0 is related to the
distribution of excess capital and vs NOK 5.90 per share in 2014
* Repeats payout ratio over time of at least 70% of profit
after tax. Excess capital above the targeted capitalisation will
be paid out over time
* Gjensidige Q4 combined ratio 84.0 percent (Reuters poll
85.0 percent) vs 84.5 pct in Q4 2014
* Repeats over the next 3-5 years, average annual run-off
gains are expected to double from the average level reported
over the past five years, moving the expected reported combined
ratio to the lower end of a corridor 86-89 (undiscounted)
* Gjensidige says regulatory uncertainty relating to
solvency ii is expected to decrease. All else being equal, this
will support the already strong capital position
* Gjensidige says given reasonable market conditions,
Gjensidige will consider utilising capacity for issuing tier 1
compatible hybrid capital to further optimise the capital
structure.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)