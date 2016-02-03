Feb 3 Hafslund ASA :
* Q4 EBITDA NOK 796 million ($91.27 million) versus NOK 760
million year ago
* Q4 operating revenue 3.36 billion crowns versus 3.61
billion crowns year ago
* FY profit after tax came in at 1.28 billion crowns, up 28
percent on 2014
* Strong results from heat and network, more than offset
lower year-on-year power production and power prices
* 2015 EBITDA 2.92 billion crowns in 2015, an improvement of
125 million crowns on previous year
* Board proposes a dividend of 3 crowns per share for 2015.
