Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 3 Be Think Solve Execute SpA :
* Has acquired 55 percent share capital of R&L AG, a company in Germany specialised in consulting and IT solutions in payments sector and in particular on SWIFT
* Acquisition of R&L has been finalised through Targit GmbH, existing subsidiary of BE Group in Germany
* Purchase price for 55 percent share capital was set at 1.47 million euros ($1.61 million)
* Agreement foresees an option to acquire residual 45 percent in May 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order