Feb 3 Be Think Solve Execute SpA :

* Has acquired 55 percent share capital of R&L AG, a company in Germany specialised in consulting and IT solutions in payments sector and in particular on SWIFT

* Acquisition of R&L has been finalised through Targit GmbH, existing subsidiary of BE Group in Germany

* Purchase price for 55 percent share capital was set at 1.47 million euros ($1.61 million)

* Agreement foresees an option to acquire residual 45 percent in May 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)