Feb 3 Tallink Grupp As :

* Says in Jan. 2016 transported 556,750 passengers, more than 3 pct increase compared to Jan. 2015

* Says in Jan. 2016 number of cargo units increased over 3 pct to 24,455 units

* Says in Jan. 2016 number of passenger vehicles increased by 1 pct to 68,765 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)