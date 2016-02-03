Feb 3 African Sun Ltd :

* Agreed with Dawn Properties Ltd to mutually terminate lease agreement for Beitbridge Express Hotel and discontinue operations thereat

* The termination and discontinuation of operations is with effect from 31 January 2016

* "Rationale for the termination was as a result of the prolonged loss making by the hotel which was eroding the group's equity" Source text: bit.ly/1Ss7toT Further company coverage: