Feb 3 Vectron Systems AG :

* FY sales of 25.488 million euros ($27.82 million), 12 pct higher than the previous year's figure of 22.683 million euros

* FY EBITDA up 77 pct to 2.755 million euros

* FY pre-tax profit 1.914 million euros up 127 pct on the previous value of 0.843 million euros

* FY net profit of 1.021 million euros, an increase of 96 pct compared to last year