BRIEF-Leshi Internet Information & Technology's share trade to halt pending announcement
April 16 Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing
Feb 3 Larq SA :
* Signs a contract with Polska Izba Makaronu for an advertising campaign over 2016-2019
* The Campaign is called "Makarony Europy" (Pastas of Europe) and is aimed at third party countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 16 Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing
LOS ANGELES, April 16 When Barbara Ann Bregoli appeared on CBS's "Dr. Phil" show in December to get advice about how to control her car-stealing teenage daughter, nobody could have predicted she would be giving birth to a villainous viral star.