Feb 3 Columbus A/S :

* Upgrades earnings expectations for 2015

* Raises 2015 EBITDA forecast to a level of 105 million Danish crowns ($15.4 million) from 94 million crowns

* Says expectations to revenues are specified to level of 1.12 billion crowns compared to previously announced expected level of 1.03 billion crowns

* Raises guidance as activity level in the services business and sale of own software during Q4 2015 exceeded expectations Source text for Eikon:

