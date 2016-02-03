Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 3 Columbus A/S :
* Upgrades earnings expectations for 2015
* Raises 2015 EBITDA forecast to a level of 105 million Danish crowns ($15.4 million) from 94 million crowns
* Says expectations to revenues are specified to level of 1.12 billion crowns compared to previously announced expected level of 1.03 billion crowns
* Raises guidance as activity level in the services business and sale of own software during Q4 2015 exceeded expectations Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8309 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order