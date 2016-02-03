UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 3 Bupa
* Bupa agree sale of Bupa Home Healthcare to Celesio
* Bupa today announced that it has agreed sale of Bupa Home Healthcare to Celesio for an undisclosed amount
* Sale allows Bupa to focus on continuing to strengthen and grow its UK businesses in private medical insurance, care homes, health clinics and dental services
* Deal remains subject to regulatory approval Further company coverage: [CLSGn.DE BUPAI.UL]
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.