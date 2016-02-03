UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 3 Flour Mills Of Nigeria Plc :
* 9- months ended Dec. 31, 2015 group revenue of 263.68 billion naira versus 244.28 billion naira a year ago
* 9-Month group profit before tax 19.79 billion naira versus 3.70 billion naira last year Source text: bit.ly/1KpxwtR Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.