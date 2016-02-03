Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 3 Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson
* Announces initiative to accelerate the development of Internet of Things (IoT) by establishing a platform for licensing of standardized technology to device manufacturers, spanning from autonomous cars to irrigation sensors
* The platform, operated by an independent company, will adopt a revenue sharing model for contributing companies and receive a mandate to license on behalf of the joining patent holders, aiming to simplify access to standardized technology. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order