Feb 3 Betsson Ab

* Betsson believes that a future regulated German gaming market will offer considerable opportunities, and it intends to apply for a gaming licence as soon as this is possible

* Betsson is therefore now submitting returns for historic tax on sports betting and paying approximately MSEK 113 to the German government

* Betsson still believes that it is not subject to a tax liability, but is opting to declare the tax in order to avoid negative repercussions when applying for a licence in the future

* Betsson will probably transfer approximately MSEK 113 to the German State, of which MSEK 8.7 was accrued during the fourth quarter and the rest is a lump sum for previous quartersSource text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)