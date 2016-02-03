Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 3 Gfi Informatique SA :
* Q4 revenue of 247.6 million euro versus 224.6 million euro ($248.2 million) a year ago
* FY revenue of 894.0 million euro versus 804.0 million euro a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1QcMz6W Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9051 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order