UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 4 Tower Property Fund Limited
* Unaudited condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended 30 November 2015
* Distributable earnings up 72 pct to R109 million for six months ended 30 November 2015
* Interim distribution increased by 7.6 pct to 45.2 cents per share for six months ended 30 November 2015
* Operating profit up 38% to R133 million for six months ended 30 November 2015
* Properties valued at approximately R700 million in South Africa are expected to be acquired in first half of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.