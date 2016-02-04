Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 4 Teleste Oyj :
* Q4 net sales 68.4 million euros ($75.75 million) versus 53.9 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating profit 3.3 million euros versus 3.5 million euros year ago
* Q4 orders received 68.2 million euros versus 53.0 million euros year ago
* Board of directors proposes that a dividend of 0.23 euro (0.20 last year) per outstanding share will be paid
* Estimates that net sales and operating profit for 2016 will exceed the 2015 level Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order