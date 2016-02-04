Feb 4 Teleste Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 68.4 million euros ($75.75 million) versus 53.9 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 3.3 million euros versus 3.5 million euros year ago

* Q4 orders received 68.2 million euros versus 53.0 million euros year ago

* Board of directors proposes that a dividend of 0.23 euro (0.20 last year) per outstanding share will be paid

* Estimates that net sales and operating profit for 2016 will exceed the 2015 level Source text for Eikon:

