UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 4 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd
* JSE: HPB - HPA - trading statement
* Good occupancy levels were experienced over november and Dec., specifically in Cape Town and Sandton Nodes
* A share distribution for 6 mths ended 31 Dec will be 77.00 cents per A share
* B share distribution is expected to be 80 pct and 90 pct higher than previous corresponding period or between 16.42 and 17.33 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.