Feb 4 Hospitality Property Fund Ltd

* JSE: HPB - HPA - trading statement

* Good occupancy levels were experienced over november and Dec., specifically in Cape Town and Sandton Nodes

* A share distribution for 6 mths ended 31 Dec will be 77.00 cents per A share

* B share distribution is expected to be 80 pct and 90 pct higher than previous corresponding period or between 16.42 and 17.33 cents per share