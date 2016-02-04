Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 4 Compugroup Medical Ag
* Says delivered q4 revenue of eur 147 million
* Says fourth quarter operating profit (ebitda) increased 17 percent from eur 28 million in 2014 to eur 33 million this year
* Says 2015 operating margin is 2 percentage points higher than in 2014
* Says margin expansion is projected to continue also in 2016
* Says 2016 revenue is expected to be between eur 560 million and eur 570 million
* Says 2016 operating profit (ebitda) expected between eur 125 million and eur 133 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
