Feb 4 Tie Kinetix NV :

* Says it suspends strategic partnership with Leaseweb International BV, that aimed to secure access to internet infrastructure for its customers

* After due diligence, TIE Kinetix concluded that the aim could not be materialized in a strategic partnership with Leaseweb

* Says customer base is no longer part of negotiations with Leaseweb