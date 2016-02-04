Feb 4 Shell

* Reg-Royal dutch shell: 4th quarter and full year 2015 unaudited results

* Q4 2015 earnings, on a current cost of supplies (ccs) basis were $1.8 billion compared with $4.2 billion for same quarter a year ago

* Q4 2015 ccs earnings excluding identified items were $1.8 billion compared with $3.3 billion for Q4 of 2014

* total dividends distributed to Royal Dutch Shell Plc shareholders in quarter were $3.0 billion

* Gearing at end of 2015 was 14.0 pct compared with 12.2% at end of 2014.

* Q4 2015 dividend has been announced of $0.47 per ordinary share and $0.94 per american depositary share

* Equity sales of LNG of 5.68 million tonnes for q4 2015 were 8 pct lower than for same quarter a year ago

* Oil products sales volumes for q4 2015 were 1% lower than for q4 2014

* Chemicals sales volumes for q4 2015 increased by 7% compared with same quarter a year ago

* Upstream earnings included a net charge of $826 million

* Q4 ccs earnings excluding identified items benefited from continued strong downstream results

* Downstream earnings included a net gain of $978 million

* FY 2015 capital investment was $28.9 billion, $8.4 billion lower than in 2014.

* Q4 upstream, earnings were impacted by significant decline in oil and gas prices, partly offset by lower costs

* Earnings for q4 2015 reflected following items, which in aggregate amounted to a net gain of $15 million (compared with a net gain of $901 million for q4 2014),

* Corporate results and non-controlling interest included a net charge of $137 million

* Earnings for q4 2014 included a net charge of $8 million.

* Q4 upstream earnings excluding identified items were $493 million compared with $1,730 million a year ago

* Q4 downstream earnings excluding identified items were $1,524 million compared with $1,550 million year ago

* Compared with q1 2015, upstream earnings are expected to be impacted by some 40 thousand boe/d associated

* Refinery availability is expected to decline in q1 2016 as a result of higher turnaround activity and increased maintenance compared with same period a year ago.

* Upstream earnings expected to be impacted by some 40 thousand boe/d impact of curtailment, underground storage utilisation at nam

* Capital investment for q4 2015 was $7.9 billion, of which $5.8 billion in upstream, $2.0 billion in downstream

* Upstream earnings also are expected to be impacted by , some 20 thousand boe/d related to a malaysia psc expiry, and some 15 thousand boe/d as a result of divestments

* Shell q4 ccs earnings excluding items seen at $1.83 bln - company compiled estimates

* Under certain circumstances occurring on or prior to July 31, 2016, Shell has agreed to pay Bg Group Plc 750 mln stg

* successful completion of recommended combination with bg which it is expected on february 15, 2016

* CEO Van Buerden says "making substantial changes in company, reorganising our upstream, and reducing costs and capital investment"

* CEO says operating costs and capital investment reduced by a total of $12.5 billion as compared to 2014, and expect further reductions in 2016

* Will take further impactful decisions to manage through the oil price downturn, should conditions warrant that - ceo

* Falling oil prices have reduced shell's reserves in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: