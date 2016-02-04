Feb 4 S&T AG :

* Plans on realizing a 30 pct rise in sales from its Smart Energy segment in financial year 2016

* In total, these sales will result to 70 million euros ($78.5 million) in 2016

* Restructuring of costs is expected to enhance profitability of Smart Energy segment in 2016, in which segment is set to earn an EBIT of nearly 2 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)