Feb 3 Amer Sports Oyj :

* Q4 net sales 783.7 million euros (Reuters poll 783 million euros)

* Q4 EBIT 84.0 million euros (Reuters poll 85.9 million euros)

* Proposes dividend for 2015 of 0.55 euro per share (Reuters poll 0.55 euro per share)

* 2016 net sales in local currencies are expected to increase

* 2016 EBIT margin excluding non-recurring items is expected to improve from 2015 Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)