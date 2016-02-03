Feb 3 Pinnacle Holdings Ltd

* JSE: PNC - Trading Statement

* Sees HEPS for 6 months to Dec. 31 up 13 pct to 18 pct at 91 to 95 cents

* Sees revenue for 6 months to Dec. 31 up 17 pct to 20 pct at 4.25 bln rand to 4.35 bln rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: