National Bank of Kuwait reports 8.1 pct Q1 net profit rise
DUBAI, April 16 National Bank of Kuwait reported a 8.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender said in a statement on Sunday.
Feb 3 Guler Yatirim Holding AS :
* To increase capital to 16 million lira ($5.47 million) from 9 million lira through private placement to chairman Murat Guler Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.9253 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, April 16 National Bank of Kuwait reported a 8.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, the Gulf Arab state's largest commercial lender said in a statement on Sunday.
* Q1 net profit 85.4 million dinars versus 78.9 million dinars year ago