Feb 3 Technicolor SA :

* Withdraws from the HEVC advance pool to enable direct licensing of its HEVC IP portfolio

* Has decided to license its HEVC IP portfolio directly to device manufacturers rather than through the HEVC Advance patent pool in order to accelerate adoption of the standard

* Has signed a material patent license agreement for use of its patents related to HEVC technologies