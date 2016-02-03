Feb 3 Goldman Sachs

* Proposed sale by Chengdong Investment Corporation of up to 119,131,056 ordinary shares in PJSC Moscow Exchange Micex- Bookrunner

* Shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilt offering, which will be launched immediately

* Goldman Sachs international is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with the transaction

* Following completion of the transaction, chengdong investment corporation will no longer hold any ordinary shares in the company