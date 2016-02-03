BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
Feb 3 Goldman Sachs
* Proposed sale by Chengdong Investment Corporation of up to 119,131,056 ordinary shares in PJSC Moscow Exchange Micex- Bookrunner
* Shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuilt offering, which will be launched immediately
* Goldman Sachs international is acting as sole bookrunner in connection with the transaction
* Following completion of the transaction, chengdong investment corporation will no longer hold any ordinary shares in the company Further company coverage:
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
MILAN, April 14 U.S. private equity group Carlyle Group has gained full control of Italian fashion brand TWINSET by buying the remaining 10 percent stake from founder Simona Barbieri, who will step down as the affordable luxury label's creative director.