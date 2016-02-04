BRIEF-Collplant Holdings reports positive results from post-marketing surveillance of Vergenix FG
* Announce positive results from post-marketing surveillance of company's advanced wound care product, Vergenix FG
Feb 4 H Lundbeck A/S :
* Evidence has been presented to support a claim of effectiveness for Brintellix for treating certain aspects of cognitive dysfunction in MDD
* Panel discussed that cognitive dysfunction in MDD represents an appropriate drug development target Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, April 11 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it has voted to investigate complaints that Yangzhou WeiDeLi Trade Co Ltd of China violated patents on intravascular medical components held by Moog Inc and other U.S. companies.