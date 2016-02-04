BRIEF-Collplant Holdings reports positive results from post-marketing surveillance of Vergenix FG
* Announce positive results from post-marketing surveillance of company's advanced wound care product, Vergenix FG
Feb 4 Bavarian Nordic A/S :
* Entered into a joint collaboration with Evaxion Biotech and Technical University of Denmark for development of an MVA-BN-based vaccine against MRSA
* Intends to engineer and produce a recombinant MVA-BN-based vaccine candidate
* If proven safe and efficacious, human trials could occur in 2019
* Project has received initial funding from Innovation Fund Denmark in amount of 17 million Danish crowns ($2.5 million) Source text for Eikon:
WASHINGTON, April 11 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it has voted to investigate complaints that Yangzhou WeiDeLi Trade Co Ltd of China violated patents on intravascular medical components held by Moog Inc and other U.S. companies.