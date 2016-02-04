Feb 4 Wereldhave Nv
* Results 2015 wereldhave
* Net profit improved from eur 27 mln in 2014 to eur 104
mln in 2015
* dividend proposal is eur 3.01 per share, up 5% yoy,
reflecting solid cash flows
* In 2016, despite volatile markets wereldhave is well
positioned to show growth in results
* "we reconfirm our outlook for 2016 with an expected eps
growth of 6-9%"
* Confirms dividend growth between 4-6% and a LTV below
40% for 2016
* occupancy in France was stable at 91% in 2015
* occupancy in Q1 of operations for Dutch acquisition was
up by 1%, which is a good start and reflects a "plug-and-play"
portfolio addition
* FY net rental income eur 184.7 million versus eur 114.8
million year ago
* FY operating income eur 161.1 million versus eur 62.7
million year ago
* FY net asset value per share eur 52.10 versus eur 54.35
at year end 2014
* The (EPRA) occupancy rate of the entire portfolio as at
december 31, 2015, stood at 93.8%, an increase of 1.3% against
the previous year
