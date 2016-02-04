Feb 4 Alliance Trust Plc
* Reg-Alliance trust plc : alliance trust plc : appointment
of alliance trust investments limited as alternative investment
fund manager and administrator and confirmation of board and
company secretary changes
* as previously announced, lord smith of kelvin becomes
chairman of company and katherine garrett-cox and susan noble
have stepped down as directors of company, all with effect from
3 february 2016.
* susan noble has become chair of ati.
* katherine garrett-cox continues as chief executive
officer of ati
* donald mcpherson, company secretary of company will
retire on 31 may 2016.
* he will be succeeded in that role by lisa brown,
currently senior commercial legal counsel of company
