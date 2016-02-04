Feb 4 DFS Furniture

* Gross sales growth in the 26 weeks to 30 January 2016 measured relative to the comparable 26 week period in the prior year was 7%

* Expectations for full-year financial performance remain unchanged

* Bill Barnes, finance director, has decided to retire in the summer after almost 13 years with the group

* Nicola Bancroft, who is currently commercial finance director, will become CFO and an executive director from 1 August