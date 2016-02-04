UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 4 Makora Krosnienska Huta Szkla SA :
* Its affiliated unit Torus Investment Sp. z o.o. gets contract for water power plant construction worth up to 14.4 million zlotys ($3.6 million) net Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9840 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.