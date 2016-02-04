Yahoo accused of mismanaging funds meant for Chinese dissidents
April 11 Yahoo Inc has been hit with a lawsuit saying it failed to safeguard more than $17 million it pledged to help jailed Chinese dissidents in a 2007 settlement.
Feb 4 Technopolis Oyj :
* Share buyback completed
* Company acquired through public trading in accordance with rules of Nasdaq Helsinki a total of 1,329,397 of company's own shares
* Total value of the acquired shares was 4,762,050.48 euros ($5.32 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 11 Yahoo Inc has been hit with a lawsuit saying it failed to safeguard more than $17 million it pledged to help jailed Chinese dissidents in a 2007 settlement.
BRASILIA, April 11 It is not everyday a central bank is branded hawkish for expectations it will cut interest rates by 100 basis points, but that is how many economists, business leaders and politicians see Wednesday's rate decision in Brazil.