BRIEF-Collplant Holdings reports positive results from post-marketing surveillance of Vergenix FG
* Announce positive results from post-marketing surveillance of company's advanced wound care product, Vergenix FG
Feb 4 Xvivo Perfusion AB :
* Q4 net sales 32.7 million Swedish crowns ($3.9 million)versus 25.5 million crowns year ago
* Q4 EBITDA 6.9 million crowns versus 3.1 million crowns year ago
* Will expand clinical documentation for Primecc through more clinical studies in 2016 Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.4455 Swedish crowns)
WASHINGTON, April 11 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Tuesday it has voted to investigate complaints that Yangzhou WeiDeLi Trade Co Ltd of China violated patents on intravascular medical components held by Moog Inc and other U.S. companies.