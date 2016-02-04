UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 4 Landi Renzo SpA :
* Board noted the preliminary estimates of the key consolidated figures for 2015, not yet certified by the audit firm, forecasting revenue of about 205 million euros ($229 million) and a net debt of about 60 million euros Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8935 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.