Feb 4 Deag Deutsche Entertainment AG :

* Anticipates an EBIT of at least 3 to 5 million euros in 2016

* After 9 months EBIT amounted to -12.7 million euros in fiscal 2015

* High-margin sales revenues of myticket.de are likely to at least double in 2016