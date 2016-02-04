Dialog Semi slump, banks weigh on European shares; volatility up
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
Feb 4 Deag Deutsche Entertainment AG :
* Anticipates an EBIT of at least 3 to 5 million euros in 2016
* After 9 months EBIT amounted to -12.7 million euros in fiscal 2015
* High-margin sales revenues of myticket.de are likely to at least double in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
MILAN, April 11 Italy's communications authority (AGCOM) is set to decide on April 18 whether stake building by France's Vivendi in Italian broadcaster Mediaset breaches Italian antitrust regulations, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.