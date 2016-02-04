Dialog Semi slump, banks weigh on European shares; volatility up
Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter
Feb 4 Hi Media SA :
* Q4 revenue 19.3 million euros ($21.59 million) versus 23 million euros year ago
* Q4 gross profit 7.7 million euros versus 3.5 million euros year ago
* Confirms objective to limit its losses in EBITDA to an amount less than 2 million euros for fiscal 2015
* The return to positive EBITDA should come in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/20bZhYT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN, April 11 Italy's communications authority (AGCOM) is set to decide on April 18 whether stake building by France's Vivendi in Italian broadcaster Mediaset breaches Italian antitrust regulations, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.