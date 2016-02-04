Feb 4 Hi Media SA :

* Q4 revenue 19.3 million euros ($21.59 million) versus 23 million euros year ago

* Q4 gross profit 7.7 million euros versus 3.5 million euros year ago

* Confirms objective to limit its losses in EBITDA to an amount less than 2 million euros for fiscal 2015

* The return to positive EBITDA should come in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/20bZhYT Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)