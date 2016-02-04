Feb 4 Orange Sa

* Says as of May 1 will introduce several important changes to its senior management teams in Europe, which continues to be managed by Gervais Pellissier, Deputy CEO

* Says Bruno Duthoit, currently the CEO of Orange Polska, will join the management team of Gervais Pellissier as Deputy Executive Director for Europe, responsible for Central Europe

* Says the development of the existing team reinforces synergies between operations across Europe Further company coverage: