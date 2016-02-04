Feb 4 Banca Sistema SpA :
* Signs agreement with Stepstone Financial Holdings for
acquisition of 100 pct of share capital of Beta Stepstone
* Acquisition price of 60.8 million euros ($68.02 million)
to be paid in cash, includes a portion of late payment
interests not yet collected by Beta amounting to around 16
million euros as at June 30, 2015
* Expects that the acquisition will contribute to an
increase in its annual factoring turnover by 150 million euros -
250 million euros and will result in the achievement of cost
synergies for around 1 million euros, with negligible
integration costs, and funding synergies for 1.7 million euros
* The closing is expected in H1 2016
