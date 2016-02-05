Feb 5 Axfood Ab

* Says board of directors proposes an ordinary dividend of sek 5.00 per share (4.25) and an extra dividend of sek 4.00 per share.

* Axfood Q4 operating profit for period was sek 448 m

* Like-For-Like sales increased by 5.5% during period

* Reuters poll: Axfood Q4 lfl sales were seen at +4.3 percent, EBIT at sek 446 million, dividend at 5.21 sek/share

* Axfood ab says expects operating profit for 2016 to exceed outcome for 2015