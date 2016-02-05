BRIEF-Gaeasoft to issue 7th series convertible bonds worth 999 mln won
* Says it will issue 7th series unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 999 million won
Feb 5 Lagardere SCA :
* Lagardere Travel Retail sells its press distribution businesses in Belgium
* Announces it has signed an agreement to sell its Belgium distribution subsidiary to Bpost group
* Businesses covered by this divestment project generated consolidated revenues of about 440 million euros ($492.7 million) in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CIAM says 2 euros per share buyout offer for Euro Disney's minority shareholders is not fair