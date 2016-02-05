Feb 5 Centrica Plc :

* Sells its 50 percent interests in Glens Of Foudland, Lynn and Inner Dowsing Wind Farms

* Joint sale of glens of foudland, lynn and inner dowsing wind farms to a consortium, comprising UK Green Investment Bank Offshore Wind Fund and funds managed by Blackrock, for an enterprise value of £423 million

* After repayment of debt associated with glid and other costs, Centrica's net share of proceeds will be approximately £115 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)