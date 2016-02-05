China plans Shanghai crude oil futures launch in H2 2017 - sources
* Launch may take place before 19th National Congress - source
Feb 5 Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV :
* Reports FY net rental income of 46.1 million euros ($51.6 million) versus 40.0 million euros a year ago
* FY property result is 49.0 million euros vs 40.9 mln euros a year ago
* FY operating profit is 36.6 million euros versus 28.5 million euros a year ago
* FY net profit is 26.0 million euros versus 16.3 million euros a year ago
* As at Dec. 31, 2015, the fair value of the total real estate portfolio amounted to 634 million euros
* 2015 operating distributable result amounted in 2015 to 1.90 euros per share (1.56 euros in 2014)
* Gross dividend of Intervest Offices & Warehouses amounted to 1.71 euros per share for financial year 2015
* The total leasable space increased by 6 pct to 717,073 sq. meters in 2015.
* Improvement of the occupancy rate by 3 pct: 90 pct as at Dec. 31, 2015 (87 pct as at Dec. 31, 2014) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8937 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, April 18 Global investors' enthusiasm for European stocks continues to surge, the latest Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) survey of portfolio managers showed on Tuesday, with bank noting that the swing of funds into the region and away from the United States was one of the largest since 1999.