Feb 5 Cmc Markets Plc
* Announcement of offer price
* offer price has been set at 240 pence per ordinary share
( "offer price")
* based on offer price, cmc's market capitalisation is
approximately £691 million
* offer comprises 90.6 million ordinary shares,
representing 31% of cmc's issued share capital on admission
(prior to any exercise of over- allotment option)
* transaction size of approximately £218 million (prior to
any exercise of over-allotment option) includes a primary
capital raise of approximately £15 million, with balance of
approximately £203 million comprising sale of secondary shares
by certain of cmc's existing shareholders
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: