Feb 5 Tradedoubler :

* Q4 net sales amounted to SEK 400 million (452)

* Net sales excluding change related items were SEK 400 M (462), a decrease of 14 pct or 16 pct adjusted for changes in exchange rates

* Q4 EBITDA amounted to SEK -17 million (-2)

* Board proposes that no dividend should be declared for 2015

* Tradedoubler says well positioned to deliver an improved performance during 2016