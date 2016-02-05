BRIEF-Gaeasoft to issue 7th series convertible bonds worth 999 mln won
* Says it will issue 7th series unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 999 million won
Feb 5 Tradedoubler :
* Q4 net sales amounted to SEK 400 million (452)
* Net sales excluding change related items were SEK 400 M (462), a decrease of 14 pct or 16 pct adjusted for changes in exchange rates
* Q4 EBITDA amounted to SEK -17 million (-2)
* Board proposes that no dividend should be declared for 2015
* Tradedoubler says well positioned to deliver an improved performance during 2016 Source text for Eikon: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)
* CIAM says 2 euros per share buyout offer for Euro Disney's minority shareholders is not fair