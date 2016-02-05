UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 5 Danish telecom TDC
* Says confirms preliminary results for 2015 announced on January 27 with an EBITDA fall of 9.8 pct in Q4
* Says confirms 2016 guidance issued on January 27 with an EBITDA of around 8.8 billion Danish crowns ($1.3 billion)
* Says confirms cancellation of the remaining 2015 dividend payment due to weak 2016 outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6673 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; editing by Adrian Croft)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.