Feb 4 (Reuters)

* Moscow Exchange free float after Chengdong Investment sells its stake increases to 57 pct, CEO Alexander Afanasiev said

* "The enlarged free float will further diversify our investor base, while also potentially leading to an increase in liquidity and a higher weighting for MOEX shares in key equity indexes", he said

* The shares were bought by several dozen institutional investors from North America, UK, continental Europe including Russia and Asia, he added

* "We are grateful to China Investment Corporation (CIC) for its assistance in building relations with Chinese investors and look forward to continued cooperation with CIC in the future", Afanasiev said

* Chengdong Investment Corporation is wholly owned subsidiary of CIC

